Temporary employee charged with possessing alcohol at Shepherd Elementary School

An employee of a service providing temporary workers to Iredell-Statesville Schools was found to be impaired while on the campus of Shepherd Elementary School, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release.

Jessica Sue Proctor, 41, of Barclay Lane, Mooresville, was charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of alcohol on a school campus and child neglect. She was cited and removed from school property, Campbell said.

Campbell said that on Tuesday, Shepherd Principal Kim Miller informed School Resource Officer Sgt. Dallas Hicks that a person working on the campus was possibly impaired.

Mitchell became aware that Proctor, who is employed by Stepping Stones Group, smelled of alcohol, Campbell said. Stepping Stones Group is a company the Iredell-Statesville School System uses to fill positions temporarily.

Hicks immediately began investigating the accusation. Proctor was removed from the classroom where she was working and was escorted to the school’s office. Proctor was determined to be impaired and had an empty wine bottle in her possession as well as an insulated cup full of wine she was drinking, Campbell said.

The child neglect charge, he said, stemmed from the fact that she was in a classroom with an open bottle of wine in her pocketbook that the students could have easily accessed.

The Iredell-Statesville Schools issued a statement concerning Proctor. "The safety of our students is our top priority. We are thankful that our employees felt empowered to speak up when something was not right. Due to the prompt response by our school administration, with assistance from the school resource officer and I-SS human resources department, the suspected employee was questioned, alcohol was found, and the employee was removed immediately. In the duties of this individual, no child was left alone

with this individual at any time.

"Jessica Sue Proctor served as a contracted teacher assistant for two days at Shepherd Elementary School through The Stepping Stones Group.

In an effort to fully staff our schools, our district has used staffing agencies to fill positions."

Proctor has a March 9 court date in Iredell County District Court in Mooresville.