Templeton speaks on journey of Black Americans, as well as her own

Piney Grove AME Zion Church recently hosted Dr. Patrice Templeton, who spoke about the civil rights movement and how it was not only a part of Black history but also American history.

She expounded on Brown v. Board of Education and how the Supreme Court ruled that segregation was not aligned with the 14th Amendment, therefore ending the practice in schools. Templeton explained what “deliberate speed” was and allowed those present to share their memories and experiences during that period. Templeton explained that history was the blueprint for the future.

The speaker also talked about the importance of motivation and affirmation. Her father motivated her to earn her doctorate, she said, a promise that she felt she had to fulfill after he died. She is the first person on both sides of her family to earn the degree.

She also explained that motivation pushes everyone, and that everyone needs at least one cheerleader. If you can identify what drives you, she said, you can identify what motivates you.

She also spoke about affirmation and how people can speak things into existence with their words.

In the end, Templeton spoke of her journey and how it started in Iredell County. She also shared how Piney Grove AME Zion and her spiritual upbringing were the foundation of that journey.

