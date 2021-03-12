 Skip to main content
Templeton honored for 50 years of service to Olin Masonic Lodge
Templeton honored for 50 years of service to Olin Masonic Lodge

Olin Masonic Lodge 226 AF & AM recently recognized one of it's members for a special milestone. Brother Frank Templeton received his 50-year Masonic Service Certificate and 50-year Emblematic Masonic Lapel Pin from the Grand Lodge of Masons of North Carolina. From left, on hand for the special Presentation was 30th Masonic District Deputy Grand Master Brother Eddie Rimmer, Templeton, with his certificate and pin, 30th Masonic District Deputy Grand Lecturer Brother Keith Rash, Olin 226 Master Brother Lawrence Cowan and Olin 226 Chaplain Brother Skip Douglas.

