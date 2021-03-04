Tempers flare, but only words exchanged at Iredell County Confederate Memorial Wednesday

The mood was different Wednesday night for the protesters at the Iredell County Confederate Memorial as they were no longer asking for the statue to be removed, but celebrating the Iredell County Commissioners’ first steps in moving it.
“It feels like there’s more hope that we can move forward with other things, too,” Sierra Patterson said. “Times are changing, we aren’t about to have openly racist stuff downtown. We don’t need that.”
Patterson was one of a few dozen who attended protests over the last 256 days in hopes of convincing the county and city to find a different place for the statue instead of the grounds of the Iredell County Government Center. A day after the county commissioners voted to begin a process of moving it, Patterson and others enjoyed pizza during what Elowehi “Storm” Onole said would be their last night protesting.
“Tonight’s a thank you and a goodbye,” Onole said earlier in the day.
However, despite what was a peaceful, but occasionally loud gathering, the night wasn’t without a final confrontation between protesters and their opponents.
Three men pulled up in a pickup truck and made aggressive approach toward the protesters and began shouting at 7:20 p.m. One of the counter-protesters yelled the number 88 over and over while challenging some of the protestors to strike him. The number 88 is a white supremacist numerical code for Heil Hitler, as the letter h is the eighth letter of the alphabet.
The Statesville Police Department stepped between the two sides and tried to keep them from exchanging anything more than words, though obscenities and taunts flew in both directions. Ultimately police officers and deputies made sure that it was nothing more than yelling taking place.
It was a tense half-hour, but a plain-clothes Statesville Police officer made a point to calmly ask some of the protesters to stop, for the sake of keeping things peaceful, which seemed to help as the two sides went in different directions on the sidewalk.
One of the counter-protesters, who didn’t wish to give his name, said he had spoken peacefully with some of the protestors previously, but said those gathered at the statue were more aggressive than they had been on previous occasions. He also would eventually walk away and avoid some of the confrontations that others continued after the initial few minutes.
A few other counter-protesters that were less confrontational would join three that had pulled up in the truck earlier, but ultimately the two sides began to drift apart as the Statesville Police Department and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office began to occupy the space between the two groups before most left around 9 p.m.
If it was the last night of protest for Onole and others, then it might be the last night where tensions run high along the streets of downtown Statesville, which is likely welcomed by the city and county’s leaders.