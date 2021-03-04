Tempers flare, but only words exchanged at Iredell County Confederate Memorial Wednesday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Statesville Police Department stepped between the two sides and tried to keep them from exchanging anything more than words, though obscenities and taunts flew in both directions. Ultimately police officers and deputies made sure that it was nothing more than yelling taking place.

It was a tense half-hour, but a plain-clothes Statesville Police officer made a point to calmly ask some of the protesters to stop, for the sake of keeping things peaceful, which seemed to help as the two sides went in different directions on the sidewalk.

One of the counter-protesters, who didn’t wish to give his name, said he had spoken peacefully with some of the protestors previously, but said those gathered at the statue were more aggressive than they had been on previous occasions. He also would eventually walk away and avoid some of the confrontations that others continued after the initial few minutes.

A few other counter-protesters that were less confrontational would join three that had pulled up in the truck earlier, but ultimately the two sides began to drift apart as the Statesville Police Department and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office began to occupy the space between the two groups before most left around 9 p.m.