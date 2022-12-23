Teens to face charges after two Iredell churches are broken into

Two 16-year-olds will face charges in connection with break-ins at a pair of churches, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

The two, whose names were not released due to their age, are expected to be charged with felony conspire to break and enter, felony breaking and entering a place of worship, felony larceny after breaking and entering and misdemeanor second-degree trespass and littering.

Campbell said members of Taylor Springs Baptist Church, 443 Taylor Springs Road, and Barker’s Grove Baptist Church, 182 Barkers Grove Road, discovered the two buildings had been broken into.

He said property was damaged and presents and Christmas cards were stolen. He said the two churches, located about two miles apart, were secured after the Sunday morning worship services on Dec. 18.

Deputies interviewed witnesses who reported see two suspicious males in the area earlier in the day riding skateboards and scooters on the road.

Detective Ernest McNeely of the Criminal Investigations Division, was assigned the case.

On Monday, Deputy Justin Betts was on patrol near the churches and saw a young male riding an electric scooter on the road. Betts watched from a distance and saw the teen walk to a barn on a nearby farm, Campbell said. Betts saw a no trespassing sign and approached the teen, he said.

Betts learned the teen was staying with a friend in the area, Campbell said.

After speaking with the teen, Betts saw several Christmas cards on the ground near the barn and he contacted McNeely. McNeely came to the scene and determined the cards belonged to members of the two churches, Campbell said.

McNeely interviewed the teen and learned that he and a second teen were responsible for the break-ins, Campbell said.

McNeely is pursuing charges against the two through juvenile justice system.