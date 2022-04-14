Teen found dead at Iredell Detention Center

A 19-year-old woman, being held in the Iredell County Detention Center on a murder charge, was found dead Thursday morning, said Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Campbell said detention staff found Jessica Cheyenne Nichols of Mooresville around 4:40 a.m. at the usual wake up time. She was unresponsive and the jail nurse and emergency officials were notified, he said. CPR was attempted but she was not able to be revived.

He said she was being housed in an observance room near the front of the jail and was under 24-hour video surveillance. Campbell said they have reviewed the video and there was no incidents between Nichols and the jail staff at any point.

There was one other woman in the area with her, Campbell said.

He said she apparently went to sleep around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate, Campbell said, which is standard protocol.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning, and Campbell said, he hopes that will shed light on what caused Nichols’ death.

Nichols has been in custody since mid-August in connection with the death of Jacob Dean Koury, 23, of Cornelius, at Magla Park in Mooresville on Aug. 11.