A Salisbury teen has been charged with stealing a car while a 10-year-old child was inside.
Carson Dennis Tate III, 18, was charged with kidnapping, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a concealed firearm and resist, obstruct and delay a public officer.
A magistrate set bond at $25,000.
The Statesville Police Department, in a news release, said that around 7:50 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the 2000 block of Tara’s Trace Drive. They were told a 10-year-old child was sitting in the rear passenger seat of a vehicle when it was stolen. Before leaving the neighborhood, the child was able to escape and returned home on foot, police said.
Officers located the vehicle traveling east on Davie Avenue and stopped it. Tate was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was taken into custody. Police said they located a firearm in the vehicle.