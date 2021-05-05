Teen charged with first-degree murder in April 29 case

A Statesville teen has been charged with the shooting death of a 21-year-old last week.

Terrell Quaderius Powell, 17, was taken into custody and is facing a first-degree murder charge. The Statesville Police Department said the teen is charged with shooting Naseem Wilkes.

Wilkes was found in the back yard of an abandoned residence on Fourth Street on April 29. Wilkes had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SPD’s Criminal Investigation Division began an investigation and obtained evidence and statements from witnesses and identified Powell as the person responsible, officials said.

On Tuesday, Powell was located and interviewed and then arrested.

He was taken before a magistrate and then transported to the Alexander County Detention Center.

The Statesville Police Department thanked the citizens of Statesville for their cooperation during this investigation, which is ongoing.

Normally the names of those under 18 are not released. However, Statesville Police Chief David Addison said Powell was ruled an adult in another crime.