Teen charged with bringing gun to SHS Friday

An 18-year-old has been charged with bringing a gun to the Statesville High School campus, promoting a security alert at the school.

Justin Smith Davidson of Statesville was charged with possession of a firearm on educational property, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of Schedule VI and possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $20,000.

The Statesville Police Department, in a news release, said that school resource officers at SHS were notified by an educator that a firearm had been found in an unattended backpack.

Officers seized the backpack and found a loaded handgun and marijuana, the SPD said.

The investigation, police said, revealed the backpack belonged to Davidson, who was taken into custody without incident.