Teen Academy graduation celebrated friendships, bonds

More than a dozen teens from across the county graduated from the sixth Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Teen Academy on Thursday.

The sixth teen academy began July 6, and met each Tuesday and Thursday night for more than two weeks, culminating Thursday with a graduation ceremony.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said the classes included most facets of the sheriff’s office, from the detention center to traffic stops.

He said the goal of the teen academy is to introduce the children to the field of law enforcement and to build relationships.

The teens came from all over Iredell County, and in the two weeks of the program, grew to be friends with each other and the deputies and volunteers, he said.

“This was evident during the session demonstrating safe practices when encountering law enforcement. Relationships and partnerships were formed between the students and the deputies from the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (A.C.E.) and Interstate Criminal Enforcement (I.C.E.) teams who showed the upmost concern for everyone’s future safety,” Campbell said.

Seeing those teens graduate and having several generations of family, as well as friends and neighbors, attend was a privilege, Campbell said.