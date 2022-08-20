Ted Budd talks agriculture, economy at Iredell County Farm Bureau Legislative Dinner

While Ted Budd still lives on the farm he grew up on, he said, at the Iredell County Farm Bureau Legislative Dinner on Friday, that he himself wasn’t one.

“You all have worked too hard to give away that title,” Budd said. “You all have worked way too hard, I took the easier job when I went to Washington D.C.

“I thought I’d have to get out of the business of shoveling manure, but it seems like I had to do a lot more when I went up to Washington than when I left here in Davie County.”

While he lives in Davie County, the North Carolina 13th Congressional district has parts of Iredell and other counties within it, which was why he joined politicians from Iredell County at the Iredell County Farm Bureau Legislative Dinner on Friday night at the Hunting Creek Preserve Lodge in Harmony.

The dinner is a chance for politicians and the Farm Bureau, and the farmers it represents, to connect and communicate the concerns of one of Iredell County’s leading industries.

Budd and others hit on the importance of agriculture to North Carolina and Iredell County, as well as the challenges it faces. Budd noted the rising cost of inputs — feed, seed, gas, and other supplies needed to begin farming — that affects farmers, as well as residents that see rising costs and inflation for farmers passed on to them in the former of higher costs for food.

Staffers from Sen. Thom Tillis and Rep. Patrick McHenry had representatives at the dinner as well and they expressed gratitude and support for farmers and agriculture.

State Sen. Vickie Sawyer and Rep. Jeff McNeely were also on hand, as well as County Commissioner Melissa Neader, Sheriff Darren Campbell, Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins, and other government workers shared a meal and thoughts on how policy can shape the future of the county and state agriculture.

“We do this event to say we appreciate what you’re doing, and all you’re going through,” Doug Holland said. He is the president of the Iredell County Farm Bureau. “They’re charged with our tax dollars, passing regulations on us, we feel like, with events like this, we’re building those relationships so that when there is a problem, we can go to them because we’ve already got that relationship. They know who we are, they know what we’re all about. It helps us make sure the regulations they pass, or the laws they pass, aren’t detrimental to our No. 1 industry.”

Focus on agriculture, senate race

While he is currently one of the state’s representatives in the house, Budd is campaigning for a seat in the U.S. Senate. It was no surprise he had harsh words for Democrats and President Joe Biden, blaming them for inflation. He targeted Biden’s energy policy, budget, and financial policies and said that those were the cause of most of the country’s current economic woes.

“It’s really about keeping what is essentially the largest industry in our state, it’s almost a $100 billion industry. You don’t see it in the high-rises, you see it on the backroads, but it’s the single biggest industry here,” Budd said.

Budd said regulations from the Environmental Protection Agency — particularly with water regulations — labor shortages and the need for reform with H-2A Temporary Agricultural Workers had a negative impact on farmers and the agriculture industry as a whole.

“You essentially see from the Biden administration and what my opponent would do, it would be completely misprioritize this. She would be supportive of 87,000 more IRS agents when essentially we need more H2A labor,” Budd said. “We need more workers, we need to make it easier for people to work, easier for people to farm, which ultimately leads to lower prices at the grocery store.”

His opponent, Cheri Beasley, is the Democratic candidate he faces off with in November’s general election. According to a recent Civitas/Cygnal poll, Budd and Beasley are tied among likely general election voters.

The IRS agents, specifically the funding for them, Budd refers to were included in the Inflation Reduction Act, a wide-ranging piece of legislation passed by Democrats in Congress and signed by President Joe Biden. They hope the legislation will do what the bill is titled — reduce inflation.