Team from Beulah Baptist Church wins championship at annual retreat

image001.jpg

Dark Green Team from Beulah Baptist Church won the 2022 Fall Retreat Color War Championship. Members include Logan Hosch, Amelia Schmidt, Gavin Johnson, Gabe Ivey, Taylor McClure, Ethan Emory, Foster Clontz, Autumn Heath, Sophia Moncada, Taylor Knox, Taylor Romigh, Will Stone, Mallory Watson, Tatum Fortner, Jake Ayers and Kendall Horsfall. The fall retreat is an annual experience for sixth- through 12th-graders.

 Photo used with permission

