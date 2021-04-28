Team effort: First responders recognized for saving a life

Telecommunicators often don’t play a direct role in the emergency response process, as their work is to dispatch and coordinate with first responders to get them where they belong. But when the teenage caller was trapped inside of the home with flames surrounding him, that prompted the dispatch of EMS even before the firefighters’ arrival.

Rios said they often get calls for structure fires, but never from someone still trapped inside the house, putting them in a position they weren’t accustomed to. She had directed him to find something to break a window to escape, but the young man was unable to do that.

“I just put myself in his shoes: What would I do?” Rios said. “The last thing I told him was to put a cloth or a shirt to cover his mouth, to prevent from him inhaling as much of the smoke. The last thing before he was coughing and not listening to what I was saying anymore as I could hear him in the background.”

ECOM tried calling back, but there was no response. Rios, Harrison, and the rest of them could only wait.

What they couldn’t see at that point was the firefighters from West Iredell were breaking a window to get into the home to rescue the teen. Firefighters from Monticello assisted as the search for the young man inside the home was on.