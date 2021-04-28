Team effort: First responders recognized for saving a life

The acts of heroism by members of the Monticello and West Iredell fire departments and the Emergency Communications Center won’t be forgotten by the young man whose life they saved last September. They won’t be forgotten in the public record either, as Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey presented them with SAVE awards for their various roles in saving a teenager’s life.
“The first thing that struck me when I saw this was it was certainly a team effort,” Causey said. “It was not any one person, it was eight people coming together as a team to save a life.”
“Thanks to the efforts of these first responders, the folks at the 911 call center working together, they were able to save a life.”
Causey presented the SAVE Award as well as challenge coins to the first responders and dispatchers while thanking them on behalf of the North Carolina Department of Insurance.
The firefighters receiving SAVE Awards were Thomas Alexander and Brandon Hedrick from the West Iredell Fire Department. From the Monticello Fire Department were Lee Benton and Matt Harpe. Dispatchers Cinthia Rios, Lynn Nicholson, Rachel Dufault and LaShareca Harrison also received SAVE Awards.
Saving a life
The work they did last September is considered exemplary, but none of them were thinking about awards or challenge coins when the call came in. Everyone involved was focused on the task at hand, which was saving a life.
Telecommunicators often don’t play a direct role in the emergency response process, as their work is to dispatch and coordinate with first responders to get them where they belong. But when the teenage caller was trapped inside of the home with flames surrounding him, that prompted the dispatch of EMS even before the firefighters’ arrival.
Rios said they often get calls for structure fires, but never from someone still trapped inside the house, putting them in a position they weren’t accustomed to. She had directed him to find something to break a window to escape, but the young man was unable to do that.
“I just put myself in his shoes: What would I do?” Rios said. “The last thing I told him was to put a cloth or a shirt to cover his mouth, to prevent from him inhaling as much of the smoke. The last thing before he was coughing and not listening to what I was saying anymore as I could hear him in the background.”
ECOM tried calling back, but there was no response. Rios, Harrison, and the rest of them could only wait.
What they couldn’t see at that point was the firefighters from West Iredell were breaking a window to get into the home to rescue the teen. Firefighters from Monticello assisted as the search for the young man inside the home was on.
One of firefighters located him inside while others had put out fire at the front door, creating a path to escape. Due to the active fire, they quickly removed him from the home. CPR was administered by EMS, which was relayed over the radio but with the house fully involved there was fear that he might not make it as they waited for any updates.
However, the team effort would end with him transported by EMS to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital for treatment.
“He was dead basically and then he came back alive. That was nice for us, especially me because after I hung up, it was like “What happened?” Rios said.
By having the young man cover his mouth, it is believed to have helped protect him from even worse smoke inhalation injuries as firefighters and EMS arrived at the scene.
Harrison and Rios said they don’t always get updates on the status of patients after an incident, but in this case, the family asked to meet them and the other first responders. That was a tangible reminder that their work helps save lives.
“It brought a tear down my face. We got an outcome... a great outcome. It gave us joy,” Harrison said.
