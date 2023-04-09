Most of us, in looking back over our lives, can identify an experience we can say with near certainty changed our lives forever. It may’ve been extremely positive, painfully traumatic, or seemingly unremarkable at the time, but was later viewed with greater significance. Such an event comes readily to mind for me: my decision to teach overseas for Uncle Sam. Within a week or so, it was 55 years ago this spring, I made the decision that changed my life forever.

* * *

From several sources, I’d learned about teaching overseas for DOD (the U.S. Department of Defense). Eventually, I’d “find a wife and settle down,” as they say. But, at 25, I was anxious to see the world — without joining the Navy! Consequently, overseas employment temporarily precluded romantic involvement. I applied in early 1968.

A month or so later, I was called from my class to the principal’s office at D. Matt Thompson Junior High in Statesville. It was an official a call from Washington, DC — the DoD School’s Office (in summary):

My application had been approved. Currently, there were no music positions open in Europe; I could, however, be guaranteed a job in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Furthermore, this was a courtesy call — the formal (written) offer would arrive in a few days. Since Cuba was not on my “dream sheet,” there was no penalty for turning it down. I’d still be considered for a job in Europe, — if one occurred.

US/Cuban relations definitely weren’t on my radar, but I vaguely recalled a few headlines: “Batista Overthrown by Castro,” 1959; “Bay of Pigs,” 1961; “Missile Crisis,” 1962; “Castro Cuts Water to Base,” 1964. It was rather easy to see why there were openings at the Guantanamo schools.

As fate would have it, a couple in my hometown had spent nearly a decade in GTMO, as it’s generally known. In a further small world instance, the lady had been my first-grade teacher! They still had friends at GTMO, so who better to give me GTMO’s story, warts and all? A call to my parents, and they arranged a weekend meeting.

Mr. Ward was a nine-year veteran of the U.S. Navy. His last duty station was GTMO, where Mrs. Ward was hired as a first-grade teacher. The island life proved so enjoyable that when Mr. Ward was discharged, he obtained a civilian position on base. Unfortunately, some later health issues required their return to the states.

During our extended meeting, the Wards offered that, “GTMO is a small town— only 45 square miles — except it’s bordered by water, 17 miles of barbed-wire fences and mine fields” (The U.S. later removed their mines in 1999, but Castro left his in place). Although they’d experienced GTMO in the good ol’ days (for Americans) of the dictator Batista as well as the bad ol’ days of Castro, they agreed they’d gladly return were it not for Mr. Ward’s health. The small-town atmosphere, warm climate, lower cost of living and close friendships, were just some of the positive features for them and their family.

Regarding “warts,” other than the mine fields — a few miles from the center of the base, and Off Limits; limited travel — no commercial traffic to/from the base; and the possibility of “island fever,” there were no overwhelming factors to discourage me.

They added these upbeat considerations: regarding the lack of commercial traffic, the U.S. Navy offered “Space-Available” air and sea transportation to the U.S. and several Caribbean ports on a limited basis, and at little or no cost. Also, due to the base’s isolation, civilian workers (including teachers) earned a 10% differential. This, plus free housing and limited opportunities to spend would provide great prospects for saving. They also noted that, GTMO was a “hardship” area, meaning teachers had a higher priority in the annual transfer program.

My parents were eager to hear about the meeting. They asked a few questions, but could easily see my decision was made. So, when the official offer arrived, it was a simple matter: check “Accept,” sign, date, and return. As I stared at my signature and considered my future I drifted into a daydream. This surreal moment was soon accompanied by a melodious duet — Joan Baez and Pete Seeger were singing “Guantanamera,” — and with a smile, I made it a trio. Little did I know that both that signature and that song were initiating more than three decades of exploring the world!