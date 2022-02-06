Teachers were correct; Sherlock Holmes stories are wonderful

A tall, thin man steps out of the foggy London shadows. He is wearing a woolen Inverness coat and a deerstalker cap. In one hand he clutches a large magnifying glass and in the other a calabash pipe, which he occasionally puts to his lips. It is the sleuth himself.

Everyone has heard of and recognizes Sherlock Holmes. I probably heard of Holmes, “the world’s first consulting detective,” as you did, from motion pictures. I recall school teachers saying how wonderful the Holmes stories were, encouraging me to read them. As you may have done, I ignored their advice and, instead, buried my nose in science fiction books.

I eventually got around to reading the Holmes stories after college, just before our local draft board volunteered my services for the Vietnam War, also known as “The Southeast Asian War Games.”

My teachers had been correct; the Holmes stories by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle (1859-1930) were wonderful. I read all of them during the summer of 1971. I also discovered that there were a number of Sherlock Holmes stories and novels floating about NOT written by Sir Arthur.