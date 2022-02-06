Teachers were correct; Sherlock Holmes stories are wonderful

A tall, thin man steps out of the foggy London shadows. He is wearing a woolen Inverness coat and a deerstalker cap. In one hand he clutches a large magnifying glass and in the other a calabash pipe, which he occasionally puts to his lips. It is the sleuth himself.
Everyone has heard of and recognizes Sherlock Holmes. I probably heard of Holmes, “the world’s first consulting detective,” as you did, from motion pictures. I recall school teachers saying how wonderful the Holmes stories were, encouraging me to read them. As you may have done, I ignored their advice and, instead, buried my nose in science fiction books.
I eventually got around to reading the Holmes stories after college, just before our local draft board volunteered my services for the Vietnam War, also known as “The Southeast Asian War Games.”
My teachers had been correct; the Holmes stories by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle (1859-1930) were wonderful. I read all of them during the summer of 1971. I also discovered that there were a number of Sherlock Holmes stories and novels floating about NOT written by Sir Arthur.
The four original novels — “A Study in Scarlet,” “The Sign of the Four,” “The Hound of the Baskervilles” and “The Valley of Fear” — and 56 short stories comprise what purists refer to as “The Canon.” Conan Doyle also wrote a series of five books featuring Professor Challenger, which I have not read. “The Lost World” (1912) is probably the best-known book of that series; several movie versions of that book have been made.
Some of these newer works were as good as those of Conan Doyle. Others were not. When one considers that current authors continue to write novels and stories based on Conan Doyle’s characters created in 1887, this is, I think, extraordinary. It is as if the fictional character of Holmes has become immortal. According to one source, by 1990, there were already some 25,000 stage adaptations of the detective’s adventures.
Conan Doyle, writing as Dr. Watson, occasionally made reference that there were more cases, some too sensitive for the public, laid in an old tin dispatch-box in a London bank. Many of the modern authors have taken this to heart as the so-called “source” of their newly discovered Sherlock tales.
Many of these new works are quite creative, for instance in having Holmes and Watson teaming up with City Police Commissioner Teddy Roosevelt in New York; Holmes and Watson fighting Martians in an adaptation of H.G. Wells’ “War of the Worlds,” and Holmes and Watson’s involvement in the grisly murders in London’s Whitechapel area, attributed to Jack the Ripper.
One author even has Holmes in pursuit of Dracula, “Sherlock Holmes vs. Dracula,” while another current author has written an innovative story, “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Holmes,” a spinoff of Robert Lewis Stevenson’s classic story of Jekyll and Hyde.
Consider for moment also that Commander Data, the logical android in the TV series, “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” occasionally visits the Enterprise’s holodeck to play Holmes against Holmes’s arch-enemy, a computer-generated Professor James Moriarty, “the Napoleon of Crime.”
And then there are the Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law full-length movies from 2009 and 2011 on the big screen.
I have no idea how many non-Canonical Conan Doyle Holmes books there are. Personally, I have collected two dozen over the years.
The original stories, and some of the copies, are, for me, time machines. One begins reading and, magically, one is transported to smoky, grimy London, sometime in the late 1880s. Her Majesty Victoria reigns as Queen; Britannia rules the waves.
And Messrs. Holmes and Watson are comfortably ensconced in their apartments on Baker Street, warmed by a coal fire and sipping tea. Then, there is the sound of hurried footsteps on the stairs and a frantic knock on their apartment door.
Soon, once again, “The game is afoot.”
You may want to view the superb 1984-1994 BBC-produced series starring Jeremy Brett and David Burke (and then Edward Hardwicke) as Watson. As with most programming from across the pond, the series, by Granada Productions, is excellent. More recently, there is the popular TV series, “Sherlock,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman as Holmes and Watson. As a new twist on the hundred-year-old stories, this new TV series is set in the present day.
For those who have not read “The Canon,” one can purchase all the Holmes books in one thick volume by several publishing houses.
See how many of the following “Baker Street Dozen” you amateur sleuths out there in R&L land can answer correctly. Ten or more correct answers may get you an invitation to tea and crumpets at 221B, Baker Street, London. Or not.A Sherlockian quiz
1. What was the name of the corps of “street urchins” who helped Sherlock from time to time in his investigations?
2. What was Dr. Watson’s middle name?
3. Name the publication in which Holmes’ adventures first appeared.
4. The real Reichenbach Falls, where Holmes and Moriarty fought to the death, is located in what country?
5. Holmes and Watson’s Scottish landlady was whom?
6. Holmes’ only love interest was “that woman,” ________.
7. Holmes first appeared in print in what story or novel?
8. What was Sherlock’s brother’s name?
9. Conan Doyle based his character’s powers of observation and deduction on what real person?
10. Who is believed to have been the first actor to portray Holmes on stage?
11. Who played Dr. Watson to Basil Rathbone’s Sherlock Holmes in the 14 1939 to 1946 Universal Pictures movies?
12. What were Sherlock’s first words to Dr. Watson?
13. When was Arthur Conan Doyle knighted, by whom, and for what?
Answers
1. “The Baker Street Irregulars”
2. Dr. John Hamish Watson, M.D.
3. “Beeton’s Christmas Annual”
4. It is one of the highest waterfalls in the Swiss Alps.
5. Mrs. Hudson
6. Irene Adler, “a retired American actress and opera singer.”
7. A Study in Scarlet (1887)
8. Mycroft Holmes
9. Dr. Joseph Bell, M.D., was a real professor at the University of Edinburgh, where Dr. Conan Doyle studied.
10. The American actor William Gillette (1853-1937)
11. British character actor Nigel Bruce (1895-1953)
12. “You have been in Afghanistan, I perceive.”
13. Arthur Conan Doyle became Sir Arthur Conan Doyle in 1902, knighted by King Edward VII, for his work in a field hospital in South Africa during the Boer War.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Called Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”