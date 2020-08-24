Teacher arrested on indecent liberties charges

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday morning the arrest of Iredell-Statesville Schools teacher, Elizabeth Wright, on felony charges of taking indecent liberties of a student by a teacher.
Wright, a math teacher at the Agricultural and Science Early College at North Iredell High School, was suspended with pay by I-SS on Aug. 14 after a report was filed to the Iredell Sheriff’s Office.
A district court judge set bond at $3,000.
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said the investigation began after a parent discovered social media communications between Wright and their child that they deemed inappropriate. Detective Cody James of the Special Victim’s Unit reviewed the report and ultimately decided a felony charge was warranted.
According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation is still ongoing.
Per I-SS, Wright resigned from her teaching position on Monday morning.
This story will be updated as more news is released.
