Teacher arrested on indecent liberties charges
breaking top story

image002.jpg

Elizabeth Wright

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday morning the arrest of Iredell-Statesville Schools teacher, Elizabeth Wright, on felony charges of taking indecent liberties of a student by a teacher.

Wright, a math teacher at the Agricultural and Science Early College at North Iredell High School, was suspended with pay by I-SS on Aug. 14 after a report was filed to the Iredell Sheriff’s Office.

A district court judge set bond at $3,000.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said the investigation began after a parent discovered social media communications between Wright and their child that they deemed inappropriate. Detective Cody James of the Special Victim’s Unit reviewed the report and ultimately decided a felony charge was warranted.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation is still ongoing. 

Per I-SS, Wright resigned from her teaching position on Monday morning.

This story will be updated as more news is released.

