Studio3 will present “An Evening of Classical Music,” a one-of-a-kind concert.

The concert will be performed in the Studio3 auditorium, located in the Historic Methodist Church in downtown Taylorsville, 54 E Main Ave., at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 18.

The elegance of the classics performed in the rich, pure sounds of natural acoustics and graceful surroundings of the 100-year-old church has all the makings of a memorable evening.

The performers are professional musicians and singers donating their talents in support of Studio3 and are joined by members of the Studio3 Orchestra, and the Studio3 Chorale, the new 65-member adult community chorus.

The program includes the well-known Grieg Piano Concert in A Minor, performed on the Kawaii Grand piano, which was a gift to Studio3. This is the first time this instrument will be presented in concert. Also featured is the artistry of a string ensemble, the vocals of tenor Jordan Dagenhart and soprano Melody Beaty, the famous Bach Double, the Bruch Violin Concerto in G Minor, melodious classical guitars, and the popular Studio3 Chorale singing Vivaldi’s Gloria and more.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.studio3nc.com. Or, those wishing to order through the mail should contact Linda Hagen at 828-352-3526 or linda@studio3nc.com.

Tickets are $50 each. Seating is limited.