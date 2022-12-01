 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taylorsville

Taylorsville's Studio3 Music School to present Christmas concert

Come and experience a Christmas concert in Taylorsville, presented each year by Studio3 Music School. Audiences will hear their favorite singers from years past, the entire Studio3 orchestra, The St. Joseph Irish Dancers, the Studio3 Youth chorus and special guest artists. The concert is set for Dec. 10.

The concert location is Davis Hall at the First Baptist Church in Taylorsville. The 2:30 p.m. performance is sold out, but tickets are available for the 7:30 p.m. performance. All seats are first-come, first-served general admission. Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased online at Studio3nc.com. Once ordered, tickets are sent in the mail.

For any questions or concerns, contact Linda Hagen at Linda@studio3nc.com or 838-352-3526.

