Taylorsville Police Department makes arrest in Iredell County identity-theft case

A Taylorsville woman is behind bars after the collaborative efforts of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Taylorsville Police Department in a case of identity theft, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release.

Daphne Regina Walsh, 40, of Taylorsville, was charged with felony identity theft from a case that originated more than a year ago.

In February, the sheriff’s office received a report concerning a reported identity theft. The victim reported he had been laid off from his job in October 2020, but when he attempted to file for unemployment a month later with the state, he was unable to do so. He told the deputies this personal information had been used and a claim had already been filed.

The investigation was assigned to Detective Craig Scannella with the sheriff’s office Economic Crime Unit. Scannella interviewed the victim, sent out information requests and search warrants seeking information from the N.C. Department of Commerce, Choice Bank, and LiLi.com.

When the information was returned and reviewed, it was determined Walsh was the suspect who used the information, Campbell said. Scannella obtained an arrest warrant for Walsh.

Walsh was arrested by the Taylorsville Police Department and was taken to the Alexander County Detention Center, where she received a $76,000 bond on the Iredell County charge along with six other outstanding charges from various other agencies.

