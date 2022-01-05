Taylorsville man charged with taking money and not performing renovations

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Taylorsville man after they said he received money for renovations on a house, but he never did the work.

Dale Lawrence Waite, 61, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense on Dec. 20. A magistrate set bond at $2,500.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said that on Nov. 4, 2021, a woman said she had paid a contractor approximately $12,950 to perform some residential upgrades in May, and after the contractor received the money, the work was never performed.

The case was assigned to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Economic Crimes Unit and investigators learned the contractor, Waite, quoted a price of $25,900 for the completion of the upgrades and then requested a partial payment of $12,950 and stated that the money would be used to purchase materials to complete the job, Campbell said.

After five months had passed, Waite had not begun any work at her residence and had also ceased all communications with the woman, Campbell said.

During the investigation, detectives confirmed Waite had not performed any of the work at the woman’s residence and had already spent money he’d received, Campbell said.

Waite has been convicted of the following crimes: four counts of simple worthless checks and three counts of failing to file/pay income tax.

