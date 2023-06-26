History was made Saturday night as Taylor Loyd became the first Miss Statesville in the Miss North Carolina’s 85-year history to take the top prize.

The 21-year-old daughter of Cinamon and Ashton Loyd told the pageant audience that she had originally entered the pageant because her mother was Miss Statesville in the early '90s and that’s how she met her father, so in effect, if you think about it, she owes her very existence to the Miss Statesville organization.

In addition to having her parents and younger brother, Preston, present in the audience, her maternal grandparents, Gary and Peggy Hinshaw of Randleman, as well as her paternal grandparents, AK and Pat Loyd, were there cheering her on.

She was also accompanied onstage by her Carolina Princesses Noelle Smith and CoraLynn Caldwell.

Loyd is no stranger to the Miss North Carolina Organization, as she had participated several times in the Outstanding Teen Division, placing high on each one of her attempts at the title.

However, this was her first time in her quest for the Miss North Carolina crown.

Her victory on Saturday night was also rather anticlimactic as she had been on everyone’s radar throughout the proceedings, especially after pulling off two preliminary wins in both the talent and evening gown preliminaries earlier in the week.

Her talent presentation was an operatic aria to “Amour, Ranime, mon Courage” from C. Gounod’s "Romeo et Juliette."

Loyd is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Class of 2023.

She has a Bachelor of Arts in psychology as well as a Bachelor of Arts in music, with a concentration in classical vocal performance.

Her career ambition is to pursue a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling and a doctorate of psychology.

Her Miss North Carolina scholarship wins in the amount of $26,500 should help her be able to achieve that master’s degree without much too much trouble.

Loyd will represent North Carolina at the upcoming Miss America Pageant, whose date and location is still to be determined.

The Miss Statesville Organization was also well represented this week by two other candidates.

First off, Miss Iredell County, Hannah Harvey. Hannah is a 2020 graduate of Appalachian State University and currently teaches.

She would like to pursue completing her master’s degree in educational leadership at Harvard University as well as a doctoral degree in curriculum and instruction from Appalachian in hopes of becoming a college professor in education.

Her talent presentation was a musical theatre performance of “Journey to the Past” from "Anastasia," the Broadway musical, in a costume she helped design.

Harvey placed on Saturday night among the Top 16 semifinalists as well as receiving the Kay Dickinson Benefactor Award for Teaching.

She had her two Iredell County princesses, Kara Justice and Makayla Blum onstage with her during the show.

Statesville’s Outstanding Teen, Taytum Robbins, also scored a spot in the semifinals of the Outstanding Teen event held earlier on Saturday afternoon.

She performed an acrobatic musical theatre dance to “Rose’s Turn” from the musical "Gypsy." Her Carolina Princess was Ellie Smith.

All in all after a long week of competition, Statesville was well represented as all three of the area participants either won or placed in the final results of the state wide contest.