Just a couple of years ago, after being crowned the Rhododendron Festival Queen, Taylor Loyd said her dream was to be Miss North Carolina.

Her dream came true Saturday when Loyd competed in the state pageant as Miss Statesville in High Point and came home with the crown. She is the first Miss Statesville to win the state pageant, and now she’s on to fulfill the second part of her dream, representing North Carolina in the Miss America pageant.

Loyd also was the preliminary evening gown winner on Night 2 and the talent award winner.

Loyd has been around pageants her entire life. Going back to days long before she was born, her mother, Cinamon Hinshaw Loyd, participated in pageants, winning the Miss Statesville Dogwood Festival pageant in 1992. Her father, Ashton Loyd, was involved in organizing pageants at that time.

She didn’t take part in the pageant circuit until she was 13, even though she was eager to try her hand at it. In 2021, she said she’s glad her parents kept her from competing.

“I’m glad they encouraged me to wait because I was really able to become secure in myself before putting myself on stage,” Loyd said. “By the time I did start trying to compete, it was a step that I was willing to take.”

The wait was worth it for Loyd. In just two years, she was competing in high-level pageants and winning them. In 2017, she was named Miss Rowan County Outstanding Teen and went onto to compete at the statewide pageant. She was crowned Miss Charlotte Outstanding Teen in 2019.

After competing three times in the Miss North Carolina Teen category, the fourth time at the pageant was the charm for Loyd.