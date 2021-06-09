Taking shelter in Fort Dobbs living history event planned

In 1759, war suddenly broke out between British colonists and the indigenous Cherokee of western North Carolina. Fort Dobbs, in present-day Statesville, provided shelter to civilians seeking refuge from the violence.

On June 26, Fort Dobbs State Historic Site will host a living history event, showcasing life at the fort. Costumed re-enactors representing colonists, along with enrolled members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, will be on hand to demonstrate historic weapons, cooking and crafts. The program will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free but donations are accepted.

For additional information call 704-873-5882. Fort Dobbs is a replica of the fort completed in 1756. It is located at 438 Fort Dobbs Road, Statesville, and open Tuesday through Saturday for timed tours of the fort for an age-based fee of $1 or $2. It is part of the Division of State Historic Sites within the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.