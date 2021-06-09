 Skip to main content
Taking shelter in Fort Dobbs living history event planned
Fort Dobbs State Historic Site

Fort Dobbs State Historic Site will host a living history event on June 26 showcasing life at the fort.

 Ben Gibson

In 1759, war suddenly broke out between British colonists and the indigenous Cherokee of western North Carolina. Fort Dobbs, in present-day Statesville, provided shelter to civilians seeking refuge from the violence.

On June 26, Fort Dobbs State Historic Site will host a living history event, showcasing life at the fort. Costumed re-enactors representing colonists, along with enrolled members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, will be on hand to demonstrate historic weapons, cooking and crafts. The program will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free but donations are accepted.

For additional information call 704-873-5882. Fort Dobbs is a replica of the fort completed in 1756. It is located at 438 Fort Dobbs Road, Statesville, and open Tuesday through Saturday for timed tours of the fort for an age-based fee of $1 or $2. It is part of the Division of State Historic Sites within the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

About the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCDNCR) is the state agency with a vision to be the leader in using the state's natural and cultural resources to build the social, cultural, educational and economic future of North Carolina. NCDNCR's mission is to improve the quality of life in our state by creating opportunities to experience excellence in the arts, history, libraries and nature in North Carolina by stimulating learning, inspiring creativity, preserving the state's history, conserving the state's natural heritage, encouraging recreation and cultural tourism, and promoting economic development.

NCDNCR includes 27 historic sites, seven history museums, two art museums, two science museums, three aquariums and Jennette's Pier, 39 state parks and recreation areas, the N.C. Zoo, the nation's first state-supported Symphony Orchestra, the State Library, the State Archives, the N.C. Arts Council, State Preservation Office and the Office of State Archaeology, along with the Division of Land and Water Stewardship. For more information, please visit www.ncdcr.gov.

