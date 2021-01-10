Taking a long look at the Greek elephant in the room

Our ideas about beauty and the human form came from the Greeks. Theater comes from the Greek ideas of comedy and tragedy. No, comedy is not just pratfall, chuckles and slapstick. The Greek idea of comedy was when the protagonist (the main character) was successful, had a “happy ending.” About a fourth of the plays attributed to Aristophanes have survived. He is regarded as the “Father of Comedy.”

A tragedy was a drama demonstrating the protagonist’s undoing by the gods because of some fatal flaw in his or her character, usually called “hubris” (excessive pride, or as we would say these days, being too big for their britches), which would lead to nemesis, or downfall. Plays by the tragic trio of Aeschylus, Euripides and Sophocles are still performed and studied.

It was the Greek mathematician, Eratosthenes, also known as the “Father of Geography,” who first figured out how large the Earth really is. His percent of error was around 2 percent of the real measurement. Euclid gave us the branch of math called geometry (literally “earth measure”), although he probably got the basics from Egyptians. Strabo wrote one of the first geography books.