For the three summers during my college years, I worked at a resort on the shores of Lake George, New York. In many ways, those summer experiences proved to be a life-changing event. The following is excerpted from a longer narrative I titled “Life at the Lake.”

* * *

Heading home at the end of my second season, some of us staffers stopped in the “City,” as New York City was referred to by locals. Seeking to maximize this new experience, our gang of four did some things together, ‘went our separate ways for others. Our first night we met for dinner at Mama Leones, one of the city’s best-known Italian restaurants at the time. Most of us then went to a Broadway show of our own choosing — I went to see Sir Alec Guinness in "Dylan" (about the life of writer Dylan Thomas). I’d purchased my ticket earlier so I could go directly from the restaurant. Perhaps it was the excitement, failure to be observant, or perhaps that second glass of Chianti at Mama’s, but I was utterly embarrassed when the usher looked at my ticket and, with a bit of Gotham City “attitude” said, “Sir, the Plymouth Theater is two doors down!”

Alas, it was not my first faux pas of the evening. Earlier at Mama Leone’s I’d given my friends a good laugh when I asked the strolling musicians, a violinist and an accordion player, to serenade our table. They’d stopped to ask if we had any requests. No one spoke up. Thinking it rude not to ask them to play, after an awkward silence, I asked, “Do you know, ‘Under Paris Skies’?” They nodded and proceeded to perform a beautiful rendition of the melancholy torch song popularized by French singer Edith Piaf.

At the song’s end, we nodded approval and lightly applauded. The duo smiled and nodded their appreciation, but remained at our table. “That was just beautiful,” I said. “Thank you very much.” They remained immobile. I offered yet another genuine compliment and finally they moved on to another table.

Steve, who could barely contain his laughter, spoke first: “Mitchum, how ja do that?” “Do what?” I asked innocently. “Keep a straight face and stiff those guys.” This, too, was followed with yet another burst of laughter. Years later, I‘d smile with uneasy nostalgia at Mark Twain’s quote, “It’s better to keep your mouth shut and appear stupid than open it and remove all doubt.”

After dinner, and before heading our separate ways, we agreed to reunite for a post-theater drink at the Kon-tiki, a Polynesian-themed bar a few blocks from our hotel.

Most of the Broadway shows ended within 10-15 minutes of each other, so when I exited the Plymouth around 10:30 p.m., I joined the mass of humanity inching along the sidewalk. From overhead, it might’ve appeared as two gigantic centipedes: one stretching South toward the financial district, the other, Northbound toward Columbia University.

I’d made a dry run to the Kon-tiki earlier, so I felt rather confident about finding my way. My confidence, however, was quickly overwhelmed by a powerful and pervasive sense of fear — even stronger and more intense than my phobia at Port Authority some two months before. Both the size and the density of the crowd caused my irrational fear of being robbed, stabbed (or both). In my muddled, paranoid imagination, I saw myself left bleeding and dying — trampled to death by one of Gotham City’s colossal centipedes. My breathing accelerated and I studiously avoided any eye-contact as I shuffled my way toward the Kon-tiki.

It wasn’t until I was inside this make-believe corner of Polynesia that I was able to slow my breathing and quiet my fearful state.

After finishing our “umbrella” drinks, we ambled the few blocks toward our hotel. By now, the centipedes had begun to dissipate as they eased their way from the theater district. Besides a few late-night revelers, we encountered those ever-present icons of the Big Apple, panhandlers requesting “loose change,” and “loose ladies,” offering a “good time.” In this case, I decided to remain silent regarding any potential financial transactions; my friends politely refused both professional mendicant and lay person.

The next day, Sunday, I caught a bus up to the Stratford Shakespearean Festival in Connecticut for an afternoon performance of "Richard III." Can’t say I remember that much about the Bard’s opus, but I do remember it was the first time I’d seen a mixed-race couple (Black man, white woman); they were sitting on a blanket enjoying the play.

On returning to the city, I met my friends at the noted jazz club, Birdland. I was especially thrilled to see and hear saxophonist Stan Getz and singer Astrud Gilberto. Brazilian jazz known as Bossa Nova (“new trend,” in Portuguese) was in vogue in the early '60s, and topping the charts was the newly-released, “The Girl from Ipanema,” recorded by Getz and Gilberto! At 20, I never could’ve imagined that some 50 years hence I, too, would observe that famous sun-drenched beach in exotic Rio de Janeiro. And, as Astrud had so softly and sensuously described, there they were strolling Ipanema: an undulating bevy of bronzed Brazilian beauties.

Reluctantly, I left Birdland around 11 p.m., retrieved my luggage at the hotel, and headed to Port Authority for my midnight bus to Charlotte. Once boarded and settled in my seat, my mind began to replay the exciting events of the past 36 hours. I’d taken a huge bite of the Big Apple, and I’d savor every delicious morsel until sleep overtook me a few miles south on the Jersey Turnpike.