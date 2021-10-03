Take time to remember victims of domestic violence

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Every year in October, people wear purple, and they remember those who have suffered under domestic violence, celebrate those who have survived domestic violence and applaud those who have helped along the way.
But what is domestic violence?
Domestic violence is attempting to, or intentionally causing, bodily injury to another; or putting another in fear of imminent serious bodily injury or continued harassment that rises to a level such that it inflicts substantial emotional distress; when the person has, or has had, a personal relationship with the victim. (North Carolina General Statutes 50B-1.)
Personal relationship is defined as: a relationship where the parties involved are current or former spouses, are persons of the opposite sex who live together or have lived together, are related as parents and children or grandparents and grandchildren, have a child together, are current or former household members, or are persons of the opposite sex who are in a dating relationship or have been in a dating relationship. (N.C.G.S. 50B-1.)
Domestic violence crimes that we see in criminal court include assault, violation of a domestic violence protective order, stalking, communicating threats and domestic criminal trespass. Domestic crimes are not like other crimes because in each one of them, there is a personal relationship between the perpetrator and the victim. And to make matters more complicated, in domestic violence crimes, the victim may continue to have contact with the perpetrator, may still care for the perpetrator, may be economically dependent on the perpetrator or may have children with the perpetrator.
These factors make domestic violence cases hard to prosecute because they sometimes make victims reluctant to participate in prosecution. But when a domestic violence case comes into my office, it is treated seriously. I have a Victim Services Coordinator, Robin Shea, and an Assistant District Attorney, Carrie Nitzu, who focus on domestic cases and make sure that we have the information and the evidence we need to make the best cases possible for prosecution, as well as help victims through the court process and connect them with resources that they might need.
Part of Shea’s job is to track the number of domestic violence victims we serve in our office. This year, from Jan. 1 to Sept. 24, we have served 551 new domestic violence victims. In 2020, during that same period, the number was 570. But in 2019, during that same period, it was 378.
The big jump in these numbers from 2019 to 2020 and 2021 tells us that COVID has made a difference in yet another facet of our lives. It has made people become isolated from one another, and that, in turn, has made it harder for domestic violence victims to seek help and to find support.
The numbers tell us is that it is now more important than ever to look after one another. To make sure people are getting the support and the resources that they need. To make sure our neighbors, our fellow community members, are staying safe and free from domestic violence.
In our community, we are fortunate to have resources that people can turn to for help and support. There is My Sister’s House, which provides shelter, counseling and assistance to victims as they navigate through court. There is the Counseling Center at Children’s Hope Alliance which provides counseling for adults, children and families. There is the Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont which provides after-school care and resources for children. There is Pharos Parenting which provides education and counseling aimed at ending child abuse and neglect.
There is the Department of Social Services, Iredell Christian Ministries, Dove House, the Pregnancy Resource Center, and so many other places to turn to for help and support.
This October, as you wear purple to commemorate Domestic Violence Awareness Month, remember those in our community who are or have been victims of domestic violence, and take the time to look in on your neighbor — you just might be the connection and the support that they need to stay safe and domestic violence-free.
Sarah Kirkman is the District Attorney for Alexander and Iredell counties.