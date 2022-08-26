Take a step back in 'The Time Machine' at the Hiddenite Center

The Hiddenite Center will be hosting a Celebration Family Night.

Join The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center for dinner and a family friendly show on Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the center’s educational complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite.

“The Time Machine” will be presented by Atlantic Coast Theatre. H.G. Wells’ 1895 science fiction novel travels to the stage in this “Steampunk” rock musical. A Victorian era time traveler ventures far into the future encountering the ethereal Eloi and the dangerous subterranean Morlocks. He must return to his own time with a lesson in embracing diversity essential to saving the human species.

This program is a comical, live performance experience geared toward the whole family. The family night dinner theater will feature a spaghetti dinner with tossed salad, garlic bread and dessert. For dinner and the show, the cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Purchase tickets by calling 828-632-6966, or visit hiddenitearts.org or Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center Facebook Event page to purchase tickets online.

This performance is funded in part by a grant from South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

Kids Painting Party set for Sept. 17

A Kids Painting Party will be held on Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for children ages 6 and up. A light snack will be served while students are led in painting an 8x10 canvas. The cost for the workshop is $20 and the center will provide all materials. Class will be held at the Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite.

Hiddenite Center Director Donna Latham extended an invitation. “Bring all your little ones for a day of creativity and making new friends. We have a lot to offer the community. We hope you will come check us out and see for yourself,“ she said.

To register for classes, visit hiddenitearts.org to access the online registration link or call 828-632-6966 to register by phone. Local artist Abby Moretz of the Bethlehem community will host the paint party.

To book private painting parties with Moretz, new outreach artist at the center, call 828-632-6966 or email info@hiddenitearts.org. She is available for portable painting parties for bridal showers, birthdays, Sunday school classes, work groups, sport teams, dance schools, nonprofits, Boy/Girl Scouts, bridal showers or corporate events. Parties can be on location at homes or businesses or held at the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex.

Hiddenite Center to hold yoga classes

Yoga classes will begin at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Educational Complex on Sept. 13. This six-week session will be offered on Tuesdays from 6-7 p.m. Instructor is Dawn Reynolds, registered yoga teacher with Yoga Alliance, certified Yoga Nidra teacher and Reiki Master. The class is for adults of all ages and genders. Mats and chairs will be provided to those who need them. Safety protocol will be in place with social distancing. There is plenty of room to spread out in the 4,500 –square-foot multipurpose room at the educational complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite.

Call now to register for the six-week session, Cost is $30 for members and $40 for nonmembers.

To register for classes, visit hiddenitearts.org to access the online registration link or call 828-632-6966 to register by phone. Center yearly membership fees are $30 single or $45 for a family.

‘Celebrate Seniors’ luncheon planned for Sept. 22

In conjunction with the 41st annual Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts festival, the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will hold their annual “Celebrate Seniors” Luncheon on Sept. 22. at the Center’s Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road, beginning at 10 a.m. Cost is $10 per person includes lunch and entertainment by comedian Diane Fox, better known as Ms. Eufola.

Ms. Eufola Bell Gump of “ just down the road,” will share her hints and remedies for handling the perils of getting older, as well as her travels from Murphy to Manteo and memoirs of her visits to Hiddenite. Reserve tickets now to honor senior groups, family or friends by calling 828- 632-6966 or visit hiddenitearts.org to purchase tickets online.

Guests of all ages are welcome and encouraged to attend this special program honoring senior adults. To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center, call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org.