Take a shot against the flu

While the flu may not be the sickness you’re most concerned about right now — and understandably so — it does not mean that the flu cannot cause serious complications.

After all, you can actually be infected with both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time. Though they are both respiratory illnesses, different viruses cause them.

“Before moving to Iredell, I saw several patients at the hospital I was at have the flu and COVID-19 at the same time,” said Stelmach.

In addition to the possibility of double infection, the flu can cause the worsening of other chronic conditions such as asthma, diabetes, and heart disease.

The flu can also lead to more serious symptoms like pneumonia, respiratory failure, and sepsis. This sickness can send people to the hospital, and in some cases, it can be deadly.

Fortunately, there is an easy way to prevent severe complications from the flu — get your flu shot.

Flu shot 101: facts, myths, and misconceptions

Though flu vaccine effectiveness varies from year to year depending on the virus strand, flu shots prevent millions of influenza-related illnesses. They reduce the overall number of medical visits, hospitalizations, and deaths each flu season.