Take a look back at snow-covered streets in Downtown Statesville

Related to this story
Most Popular
Harbor Freight plans to hire up to 30 people as it opens its Statesville location later this spring.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 6-12 Lis…
- Updated
A chase Monday night led to the arrest of a South Carolina man.
As the crane moved one of the small homes through the air near Fifth Street Ministries, there was a bit of nervousness in the air as well. Tha…
- Updated
CULLOWHEE – James D. Hogan has been appointed assistant vice chancellor for engagement at Western Carolina University.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 2-8.
- Updated
A Statesville man, convicted of second-degree sex offense in 1995, was arrested Tuesday on a statutory sex offense charge involving a 4-year-o…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 30-Jan.5…
The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration will be held at 9 a.m. Monday and will be a virtual celebration.
VPI Quality Windows, a Jeld-Wen company, has been making windows since last June at its new facility in Statesville, but Wednesday’s ribbon-cu…