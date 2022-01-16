 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Take a look back at snow-covered streets in Downtown Statesville
  • Updated
The snow that began falling in Statesville on Sunday was the first significant accumulation in a few years, but downtown has been blanketed by the white stuff many times. Take a look back at some scenes of snow in the downtown area.

