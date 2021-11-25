Taco Tuesday leads to thankful Thursday in Iredell County group homes

It wasn’t Taco Thursday for Thanksgiving, but around 125 people were cooked rice with chicken, also known as arroz con pollo or ACP, as Ana Johnson of Burritos N Ribs brought hope and joy to more than 100 children in group homes and some homeless families in Iredell County.

“A lot of people, they don’t have anything, So I think maybe you can make somebody believe it something nice,” Johnson said. “I want to be they’d be happy and forget about everything was going on and have some hope.

“I’m excited to be doing this and bringing people some hope.”

Johnson said she and the other volunteers that put together Thursday’s effort decided on the ACP meal as it was one of her more famous dishes and was a change of pace from the usual Thanksgiving meal.

The mission to bring joy to these students and others comes from the right people being at the right place at the right time.

“We put our heads together,” Mark Vaughn, an administrator at the Pressly School, said.

Vaughn said he is a regular at Burritos N Ribs as he and his wife often have “Taco Tuesday” there.