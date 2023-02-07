A report of a suspicious vehicle led to the arrest of a Charlotte man.

Jahlile Monroe Smith, 22, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule I, felony maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale or use of controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of Schedule VI, as well as two counts of felony conspiracy and one count each of felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and two counts of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor. A magistrate set bond at $65,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said that on Sunday, Deputies Betsey Velazquez and Stephen Zalepka were sent to check out the suspicious vehicle report on Brawley School Road in Mooresville.

Velazquez spotted a vehicle matching the description of the one described by the caller and stopped it due to a traffic violation, Campbell said.

A 17-year-old was the driver and Smith was a passenger, he said.

During the course of the investigation, deputies located 76 dosage units of MDMA or ecstasy, as well as a misdemeanor amount of marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia, Campbell said.

Smith was arrested on the drug charges and a magistrate set bond at $40,000.

Several hours later, Velazquez was sent to the same area of Brawley School Road regarding a stolen vehicle. After gathering surveillance videos, it was determined that Smith and the juvenile were suspects in this case, Campbell said. Velazquez took out the additional warrants on Smith and a magistrate set bond on the new charges at $25,000.

The information on the teen was referred to juvenile services for possible charges.

The investigation is continuing.

Smith’s history includes felony larceny of a firearm, felony common law robbery and felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor counts of larceny, soliciting to commit felony larceny and financial care fraud.