Suspect sought in early-morning burglary attempt
image002.jpg

Authorities are seeking information on the identity of this man or information on the vehicle.

 PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who tried to break into a home early Tuesday morning.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said early Tuesday morning a man pried open a crawl space door at a home in the 400 block of Hill Farm Road.

He said the occupant was on the phone with 911 and that apparently scared the suspect off.

Deputies and detectives patrolled the area looking for the suspect’s vehicle while crime scene investigators processed the scene.

If anyone knows the vehicle or suspect shown in the photo, contact the sheriff’s office at 704-878-3100 or call 911.

