Statesville Police officers took a man into custody at a homeless camp behind Pump Station Road on Saturday evening in connection with an assault with a machete on Sept. 7.

David Morgan had been sought by authorities in relation to the violent altercation with two other homeless people.

Morgan is currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital for the injuries he sustained during the incident. Following his release from medical care, he will face a magistrate on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The Statesville Police Department commends the dedicated officers who played a pivotal role in locating and apprehending David Morgan. The attack occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 7. Statesville police responded to the area near Pump Station Road and discovered Christina Foster, 28, and Michael Forth, 35, suffering from multiple lacerations, Statesville police said.

Foster and Forth were transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Statesville police said.

Foster and Forth told officers that they were involved in an altercation with another individual. Statesville police said the pair identified Morgan, who is also living in the same wooded area, as the individual. Statesville police said Morgan is accused of striking both victims with a machete during the altercation.

Foster and Forth also each face charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.