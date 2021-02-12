Suspect in damage at Fort Dobbs sought

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who tried to enter the Fort Dobbs State Historic Site and dug holes around the property.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said on Feb. 5 deputies were called to Fort Dobbs for a trespassing complaint.

Deputies learned a man had attempted to enter the fort building and dug numerous holes around the property, possibly looking for artifacts, Campbell said.

Attempting to remove artifacts from a historical site is a misdemeanor under North Carolina General Statutes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Hall at 704-924-4031 or via email at dhall@co.iredell.nc.us or contact Iredell County Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340. Callers to Crime Stoppers do not have to reveal their identity or testify in court and a cash reward is possible.