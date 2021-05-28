Suspect in break-ins arrested after standoff

A suspect in a series of break-ins was taken into custody following a standoff with deputies from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Nicholas Dale Johnson, 28, of North Bost Street, was arrested on multiple charges and three others were arrested.
Others charged include James Steven Haithcox, 68, of Hugo Lane, Kimberly Gayle Matheson, 48, of North Bost Street and Laura Ann Burchette, 33, of Conover.
Johnson was charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering and misdemeanor resisting a public officer. He was also served with several outstanding felony arrest warrants for breaking and entering and larceny. A magistrate set bond at $610,000.
Matheson was charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen property. A magistrate set bond at $20,000.
Burchette was charged with two counts of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen property. A magistrate set bond at $15,000.
Haithcox was charged with misdemeanor harboring/aiding certain persons and a magistrate set bond at $5,000.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release said, deputies responded to the 700 block of Bell Farm Road to investigate a breaking and entering.
While deputies were on the scene, information was received about another residential break-in on Shiloh Road. Crime scene investigators responded to assist. Detectives located witnesses who identified Johnson as the suspect, Campbell said.
Additional information gathered showed Johnson, his mother, Matheson, and Burchette went to Walmart in Mooresville and used stolen credit cards from one of the crimes scenes to purchase several items, Campbell said.
Investigators viewed the surveillance video and it showed the suspects leaving the store in a Kia K5, registered to Haithcox, Campbell said.
Deputies responded to Haithcox’s address on Hugo Lane and found the Kia in the front yard. Campbell said a large television was sticking out of the trunk. The deputies surrounded the house and attempted to get someone to come to the door, but no one did, he said.
Due to the number of outstanding warrants and statements Johnson made that he would not go back to jail, Campbell said, the decision was made to use the SERT unit to assist. He said Johnson also had stolen several firearms from various break-ins.
When SERT arrived, along with the sheriff’s office Bearcat, team members were able to safely maneuver to take positions surrounding the house and gave orders for those inside to come out, Campbell said.
After several attempts were made to call the individuals inside to come out, Haithcox, Matheson and Burchette exited from the front of the residence and were taken into custody, Campbell said. They were asked about Johnson’s whereabouts and it was confirmed he was inside and was refusing to come out, Campbell said.
Deputies attempted to communicate with Johnson to surrender but he refused, Campbell said.
After several hours with no response, Campbell said, a search warrant was obtained which allowed deputies to make forced entry into the home. After multiple warnings were given over a loud speaker, gas was deployed into the residence, SERT members were forced to enter the home and search for Johnson, he said.
After searching the main portion of the residence and not locating Johnson, a thermal imaging camera was used and Johnson was found in the attic, Campbell said.
He was taken into custody without further incident.
Johnson’s criminal history includes felony larceny, obtaining property by false pretense and breaking and entering and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, assault on a female, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing to elude arrest in a motor vehicle, obstructing justice, larceny, possession of stolen goods, breaking and entering and DWI. He is currently on probation for felony breaking and entering, larceny, obtaining property by false pretense and was entered as a wanted absconder by the North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole. He had posted bond four days before he was arrested on similar charges.
Haithcox has a history of DWI and driving-related charges.
Matheson’s history includes felony concealment of a death, trafficking in opium or heroin and misdemeanor charges of public assistance fraud, attempt to obtain controlled substance by fraud or forgery, obtaining property by false pretense, resisting a public officer, larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree trespassing and assault.
Burchette’s history includes driving-related charges.