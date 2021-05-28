Suspect in break-ins arrested after standoff

After several attempts were made to call the individuals inside to come out, Haithcox, Matheson and Burchette exited from the front of the residence and were taken into custody, Campbell said. They were asked about Johnson’s whereabouts and it was confirmed he was inside and was refusing to come out, Campbell said.

Deputies attempted to communicate with Johnson to surrender but he refused, Campbell said.

After several hours with no response, Campbell said, a search warrant was obtained which allowed deputies to make forced entry into the home. After multiple warnings were given over a loud speaker, gas was deployed into the residence, SERT members were forced to enter the home and search for Johnson, he said.

After searching the main portion of the residence and not locating Johnson, a thermal imaging camera was used and Johnson was found in the attic, Campbell said.

He was taken into custody without further incident.