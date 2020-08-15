Suspect fires shot, robs convenience store Friday night

A robber, armed with a gun, fired a shot as he entered a western Iredell County convenience store Friday night.
Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bill Hamby said the robber came into the Citgo store at the intersection of Old Mountain Road and Hickory Highway around 9 p.m. Friday. He fired a shot as he entered the store, Hamby said, adding that no one was injured.
The man then approached the counter, demanded money from the clerk, who immediately complied, Hamby said.
The robber, after getting an undisclosed amount of cash, fled the scene on foot.
The sheriff’s office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) team and patrol deputies arrived and a K-9 was used in an attempt to track the suspect, Hamby said.
The dog tracked a scent until losing it in an area where deputies believe the suspect got into a vehicle, Hamby said.
The sheriff’s office detective division is investigating and hoping the store’s surveillance cameras can provide more information on a suspect description.
Hamby said the suspect was described as a Black man, wearing a pink/purple colored hooded sweatshirt and what appeared to be a surgical-style mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 794-878-3180 or Iredell County Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340. Callers do not have to reveal their identity or testify in court and a reward of up to $1,000 is possible.
