Survey to determine what is wanted, needed for Mooresville Skate Park improvements

Those who want a say in the development of a new Mooresville Skate Park are urged to complete a 40-question survey from Team Pain, the renowned skate park specialist company hired by the town to turn the skate park into a state-of-the-art facility.
The survey “is really going to give us the best idea of what you really want in this skate park,” said Mooresville Parks and Recreation Director Pam Reidy during a virtual meeting about the skate park Tuesday. “We want to make it as great as you want it to be.”
The Town of Mooresville has spent $70,000 for CLH Design and Team Pain, the Florida-based company that has built skate parks across the country, to update the town’s skate park master plan and provide guidance on how to make improvements to the park itself.
“Your input is really important as to what you’re getting …” said Tim Payne, Team Pain founder and president. “This is the time to let us know so we can start the design process.”
The link for the survey can be found at https://s.surveyplanet.com/0FvRQfBBe and will be up until around Jan. 5, Payne said.
More than 60 people attended Tuesday’s meeting including Team Pain, CLH Design, town staff, elected officials and those in the skateboarding and BMX community.
The town’s current skate park, an approximately 16,000 square-foot fenced concrete pad with rails, boxes, ledges and used, prefabricated metal ramps, was built in 2008 for $436,349. Plans for the second phase of construction which included an urban street course with two concrete bowls never materialized when the recession of the early-2000’s hit.
Since then, the 12-year old skate park has reached the end of its lifespan with the town temporarily closing it for repairs numerous times over the years.
Payne said there is enough space in the grassy area next to the current skate park on West Iredell Avenue to double the park’s size to 30,000 square feet. Mooresville Director of Facilities and Construction Project Management Chris Wyckoff said restrooms and lighting are to be added to the site with the project timeline aiming to have the park’s design completed by summer 2021. Groundbreaking could take place by fall 2021, Payne said.
The design of the new park, which could include elements like a pump track, a new street course, several bowls and areas for beginner and intermediate skaters and bikers, is up to the community, Payne said. Due to safety issues, the park would be closed during the three to four months of construction, he said.
Team Pain hopes to incorporate “signature pieces” specific to Mooresville in the new skate park, said James Covington, Team Pain skate park design consultant. That could be a number three-shaped bowl in honor of Dale Earnhardt or a pump track resembling a NASCAR track, Payne said.
Anthony Famiglietti, a two-time track and field Olympian who lives in Mooresville, attended the virtual meeting. Now that skateboarding is an Olympic sport, Famiglietti said he hoped the new skate park destination would be a way to encourage long-term talent in the sport.
“Mooresville can be that jumping-off point,” Famiglietti said.
Famiglietti also asked Team Pain if the skate park was going to happen after years of starts and stops.
Payne said he believed it would happen but directed the question to town staff.
“I can tell you that the conversations that I’ve had with the board is that they are very supportive of this project and I’m excited to see what comes out of this design process,” Reidy said.
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners will determine at its February retreat how much funding the skate park could receive, Reidy said.
The next virtual meeting will be in about four or five weeks with the team presenting the results of the survey and how to proceed, said Payne.
Covington urged those interested to contact the board and attend meetings when the skate park will be discussed. “The city really needs to know this is a well-vested interest and that they’re moving in the right direction,” Covington said.