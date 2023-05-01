Students made waves last month as Iredell-Statesville Schools hosted the Surf’s Up Prom at the Statesville Civic Center.

Students from Mooresville, Statesville, Lake Norman, North, West and South Iredell high schools attended the prom. Teachers from all the schools worked together to make the event happen for their students that might not be able to attend otherwise.

“This inclusive event is important because many students do not have transportation to events after school hours or funding to afford tickets and dress clothes for prom,” Amy Commer of Iredell-Statesville Schools said. “These dedicated teachers made sure everyone had what they needed for a prom to remember, at no cost to anyone.”

Special Olympics paid for the Statesville Civic Center as a venue, Jill Hartle helped secure a $1,000 grant for the food for the event, and students from the Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy at Statesville High School helped volunteer as they prepared food, helped set up, and even shared a few moves on the dance floor. Scott Vaughn volunteered his time as DJ and Epic Moments Photo Booth took pictures.