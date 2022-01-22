Support from community made SPD's Fill the Trailer Toy Drive massive success

Thanks to the outpouring of support from our Statesville community, our third annual Fill the Trailer Toy Drive, was a massive success. After it was all said and done, we were able to collect over 2,400 toys and help provide a wonderful Christmas to over 300 children and teenagers within our area. These were children selected based on referrals from Iredell-Statesville Schools, Goodwill Workforce Development, Fifth Street Ministries, I-Care, our Homelessness Collaborative, and some of our own officers seeing and meeting the needs of our citizens.
We’d be remiss if we didn’t acknowledge the support of our major community partners this year: Chamber of Commerce LEADS Group, City of Statesville Departmental Heads & Crosby Scholars Volunteers, Salvation Army, Cove Church, Westminster Church of God, Wesley Memorial Church, STE Powersports, Savingz Mart Wholesale, and of course Walmart for allowing us to have our collection events at their facility.
While our Community Partners are an integral part of the success of the toy drive, the generosity and compassion of this city and our community cannot be overstated. We had an opportunity to meet so many of our citizens and hear stories on why the holidays and donating were important to them. Some had relatives they lost this year and were donating in their honor, some had embattled and underprivileged childhoods and wanted to pay it forward, while others just wanted to make sure a child didn’t go without. Despite the differences in their reasonings, all had two things in common: they stopped to share a moment or good conversation with us, and they embodied the holiday spirit by selflessly giving.
In 2018, its inaugural year, our Toy Drive was able to collect 1,800 toys and serve over 300 members of our community. In 2019, we again collected around 1,800 toys and served 325 area youths. Unfortunately, in 2020, like the rest of the world, the Toy Drive was sidelined due to the pandemic. To be honest, we had concerns about how effective we would be and how much we would be able to accomplish this year due to the circumstances. We cannot express our gratitude enough to our citizens for not only shattering the previous donation totals, but mostly for allowing us to continue providing to families in need and have a positive impact on the youth of our city.
From everyone at the Statesville Police Department, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Have a safe and wonderful year, and we can’t wait to see you later this year for No. 4.
This article was provided by the Statesville Police Department Community Oriented Policing Services Division.