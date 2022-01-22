Support from community made SPD's Fill the Trailer Toy Drive massive success

Thanks to the outpouring of support from our Statesville community, our third annual Fill the Trailer Toy Drive, was a massive success. After it was all said and done, we were able to collect over 2,400 toys and help provide a wonderful Christmas to over 300 children and teenagers within our area. These were children selected based on referrals from Iredell-Statesville Schools, Goodwill Workforce Development, Fifth Street Ministries, I-Care, our Homelessness Collaborative, and some of our own officers seeing and meeting the needs of our citizens.

While our Community Partners are an integral part of the success of the toy drive, the generosity and compassion of this city and our community cannot be overstated. We had an opportunity to meet so many of our citizens and hear stories on why the holidays and donating were important to them. Some had relatives they lost this year and were donating in their honor, some had embattled and underprivileged childhoods and wanted to pay it forward, while others just wanted to make sure a child didn’t go without. Despite the differences in their reasonings, all had two things in common: they stopped to share a moment or good conversation with us, and they embodied the holiday spirit by selflessly giving.