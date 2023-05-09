The Sunshine Volunteers have donated $20,000 to Mitchell Community College to support students pursing a medical career. The donation came about in the wake of Davis Hospital’s decision to transition operations toward a specialty hospital providing inpatient behavioral health services.

Although saddened by the loss of their organization within Davis Hospital, the Sunshine Volunteers have chosen to continue their legacy of giving through Mitchell’s scholarship program.

“Davis Regional Medical Center Sunshine Volunteers are pleased to donate $20,000 to the Mitchell Community College Scholarship fund. The donation is made in the name of Lillie Norket who was a registered nurse and valued staff member of Davis Hospital for more than 60 years; the donation will establish a scholarship fund for students pursuing a career in the medical field,” stated the Sunshine Volunteers in a joint statement. The Sunshine Volunteer Association originally established a scholarship program in 1988 to honor Lillie Norket, but now that legacy will continue at Mitchell Community College.

The Sunshine Volunteer Association has been an integral part of a longstanding history with Davis Regional Medical Center. In addition to providing scholarships, the Sunshine Volunteer Organization offered cozy blankets for children in the emergency room, comfort bears for hospitalized children, baby caps for newborns and presents for patients in the hospital on Christmas Eve. Funding for the association’s humanitarian efforts was made possible through donations, memorials and profits from the hospital’s volunteer gift shop and special event sales.

“We are honored that the Sunshine Volunteers have entrusted Mitchell with carrying on their philanthropic efforts in the community,” said Dr. Tim Brewer, president of Mitchell Community College.

Donations from the Sunshine Volunteers will support the following areas: associate degree nursing, paramedic to RN bridge program, health information technology and medical assisting.