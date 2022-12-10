Sunshine’s Café to close after 38 years in Statesville

After nearly 40 years of serving up breakfast and lunch with a smile, Sunshine’s Café has become something of a local institution.

During that time, the family-owned restaurant located on Crawford Road has earned the love and loyalty of both regular customers and new visitors for everything from their sweet tea to their homemade meatloaf.

On Dec. 23, Walt and Hazel Pulliam and their children, Victor Pulliam and Wendy Czerkie, will serve the last customers at Sunshine’s. The family made the decision just before Thanksgiving that they would be closing the restaurant, which first opened in May 1985, by the end of the year.

“We want to thank our customers, employees and the community for their support … we love you all,” Wendy said. Some customers have been coming every day for years — a few twice a day, Victor added, and those relationships will be dearly missed.

“People are sad, but we just knew it was the right time,” Hazel said, noting that all the family members are near or well above retirement age.

Hazel said she is most proud of the way the family has stuck together over the years, managing a successful business while working alongside each other. “We’ve toughed it out, through the good times and bad, and we’ve done it together,” she said, adding, “and now we’re ready to take a break!”

Sunshine’s Café, 193 Crawford Road, is open for breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday until Dec. 23.