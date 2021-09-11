Sunflower Field now open, pumpkin picking to begin in October at Mooresville's Carrigan Farms

The Sunflower Field at Carrigan Farms will be open in September and October.

Do-it-yourself photo-shoot sessions are available while sunflowers are blooming and reservations for the DIY photo shoots are available now at www.carriganfarms.com/sunflowers/. The sunflowers will bloom in waves, as the sunflowers were planted at different times in the beginning of the summer.

Each sunflower photo session lasts an hour and includes three pick-your-own sunflowers per person to take home. The cost is $15 per person and reservations can be made on the website.

Pumpkin picking will begin on Oct. 2 and will last through the month of October. Carrigan Farms grows pumpkins in their pumpkin patches and everyone gets to pick their own pumpkin, right off the vine. Everyone takes a hayride back and forth to the pumpkin patches, located across the 250-acre farm. Reservations are required for pumpkin picking and you can make them now. The pumpkin picking page gives all the details about reservations at www.carriganfarms.com/the-farm/pumpkins.

The cost of pumpkin picking is $12 per person for everyone ages two and older. Young babies 23-months and younger are admitted free; however, they do not get a pumpkin. A $2 per person, non-refundable deposit is required to reserve your appointment and the remaining $10 per person is due at the door, cash or check only (credit and debit cards are not accepted at the door). Visit the website here to make a reservation for pumpkin picking: http://carriganfarms.com/the-farm/pumpkins.