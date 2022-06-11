Sun sets on West Iredell High School Class of 2022's senior year

All the hard work, all the time spent studying, and all the long days in class paid off for West Iredell High School seniors on Friday as they made their way across the stage and received their diplomas.

“It was all worth it, it was amazing,” Natalie Bridgeman, the Class of 2022’s valedictorian, said.

She said it was a love of learning that powered her to the top of the class even if she didn’t fully expect to earn the honor.

Whether at the top of the class or anywhere else in it, the evening setting with the sun going down at the football stadium was fitting as their time at West Iredell came to a close.

Like many of the other high schoolers in the area whose academic careers were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, having what could be called a “normal” senior year was important for these West Iredell students, including the graduation ceremony.

“Every class deserves that: The social feeling of a real graduation, the real accomplishment and feeling it in person. Hearing the crowd cheer for everyone, the warmth of your classmates beside you,” Jacob Stewart, class salutatorian, said. “You’ve all gone through that challenge together.”

Perhaps honor graduate Brylee Gibson summed up the feeling best with just a simple few words.

“We did it, y’all.”

