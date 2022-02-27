'Summertime's Calling Me'; Catalinas still going strong after 65 years

Like most bands of this type that have been around for a while, there have been changes in personnel over the years and it is estimated that more than 60 musicians have been members of the Catalinas through the years. Young men marry, change jobs, move away, etc. and the band changes. In fact, today’s Catalinas band has none of its original members, which included keyboards player Judy Westmoreland and one of the founders, Buddy Emmerke.

A July 17, 1967, photo in the R&L identifies then-members as Larry, Johnny and Gary Barker, Tom Black, Johnny Edwards, Tommy Plyler, Tommy Garner, Sidney Smith and Rob Thorn. The Barkers and Plyler are identified as being from Statesville.

This year, 2022, is the band’s 65th anniversary. Very few bands of this type survive that long. There is some question as to where the band was originally formed and the original members of the band. According to the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame, The Catalinas formed in the Statesville High School band room in Statesville, North Carolina, in late 1957.