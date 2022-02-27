'Summertime's Calling Me'; Catalinas still going strong after 65 years

It is a dark, cold, rainy day as I write this, and it is only the start of February. We have the rest of the month to go and then March and probably will have bad weather into April. I think we could all use a little beach music about now and some sun, sand and perhaps some shag dancing. Summertime is definitely calling me.
By happy coincidence, the Catalinas band is the subject of today’s column and “Summertime’s Calling Me,” written by Johnny Barker, is their signature song, which they first recorded in 1975.
I’m not sure when I first heard of The Catalinas, but I think it was when I was in the 11th grade at Mooresville High about 1965. A friend asked if I wanted to drive up to Statesville with him to the old Grace Park Recreation Center at 510 W. Bell St. to what was then informally called a “Catalinas Party.”
As I recall, admission was usually a dollar or a dollar and a quarter.
The place, as they say, “was jumping.” I remember that the dancing crowd was especially enthusiastic in singing along with the band on the chorus of a suggestive tune called “My Ding-A-Ling.” Rock and rhythm and blues songwriter David Bartholomew wrote and recorded the original. The song became Chuck Berry’s first hit. In case you have forgotten the song, you can hear Chuck’s 1972 recording on YouTube.
Like most bands of this type that have been around for a while, there have been changes in personnel over the years and it is estimated that more than 60 musicians have been members of the Catalinas through the years. Young men marry, change jobs, move away, etc. and the band changes. In fact, today’s Catalinas band has none of its original members, which included keyboards player Judy Westmoreland and one of the founders, Buddy Emmerke.
A July 17, 1967, photo in the R&L identifies then-members as Larry, Johnny and Gary Barker, Tom Black, Johnny Edwards, Tommy Plyler, Tommy Garner, Sidney Smith and Rob Thorn. The Barkers and Plyler are identified as being from Statesville.
This year, 2022, is the band’s 65th anniversary. Very few bands of this type survive that long. There is some question as to where the band was originally formed and the original members of the band. According to the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame, The Catalinas formed in the Statesville High School band room in Statesville, North Carolina, in late 1957.
Other sources, including period photos in the “Record & Landmark,” gave Charlotte as the hometown of the band, with the group being formed at Myers Park High School in Charlotte in 1957. Wikipedia, on my computer, also gives Charlotte as their place of origin, but goes on the state that “most [of the band’s members] have come from communities along the Interstate 77 corridor from Statesville to Charlotte.”
To resolve this confusion, I contacted Johnny Barker, who has been in the Catalinas since 1964 and who graduated from Iredell County’s Cool Springs High School in 1963. According to Johnny, “There is no question that the band started in Charlotte at Myers Park High School in the choral room, not Statesville.”
Johnny continues, “I can easily see how that could be confusing since three Statesvillians, Tommy Plyler, who joined in the latter part of 1962, myself, who came along in 1964, and my older brother, Gary, who started in 1965.”
The former leader of The Catalinas was Gary Barker, but because of health issues, Gary is no longer with the band and brother Johnny is the band’s current leader.
In 2013, the band was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame.
The current line-up of The Catalinas is: Johnny Barker, leader, keys and vocals; Lynn Barker, key bass and vocals; Barry Duke, vocals and tenor saxophone; Robah Ogburn, trumpet; Shawn Harris, trombone; Donald Jordan, guitar; Dwight Nichols and Angela Resignalo, vocals; and Norman Allred on drums.
Going to their website, I find that the band is still going strong with upcoming performances listed. I wonder if they still do “My Ding-a-Ling” at their shows.
Take a look at the ad for the 1965 dance at the Rec Center, which accompanies this column. I seriously doubt if many of those coming to a Catalinas’ dance were dressed as well as the couple depicted in the ad, the young man in a tux and the young lady in a ball gown. More likely chinos, “golf” shirts and sock-less Weejuns for the guys and a summer dress for the gals.
•••
The Catalinas, in their current edition, are scheduled to appear in Statesville on June 3 for a “Friday after Five” show downtown. Maybe we can get them to do “My Ding-A-Ling” as a sing-a-long for old time’s sake. Works for me.
Also, there are a number of 45 rpm records available on eBay, although I’m not sure if all the “Catalinas” there are our Catalinas. Two of the band’s CDs are available through their website.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Called Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”