Summertime Safety Event to be held Saturday

Safe Kids Iredell County is hosting a free summertime safety event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Iredell County Health Department at 318 Turnersburg Highway in Statesville.
This event is being co-hosted by the Iredell County Health Department and the Iredell County Partnership for Young Children. Additional agencies representing Safe Kids Iredell, local business and nonprofits will be helping facilitate the event as well.
This event will provide families and children an opportunity to explore safety vehicles, participate in a bike rodeo, enjoy food trucks and receive resources from community agencies. Bicycle safety experts will assess skills to determine if a child is eligible to participate in the bicycle safety course. There will be bicycles on site available; however, children can bring their own bicycles and helmet if desired. The first 100 children will also have the chance to receive a free bike helmet if needed. Certified child passenger safety technicians will be on hand to provide free car seat checks for proper installation along with educational materials for parents and caregivers about car seat safety.
“As a Safe Kids Coalition, we felt strongly about providing our community with an event this summer that could be fun and hands-on for the children, while also being educational and resourceful for parents and caregivers,” said Mallory Renegar, vice chair for Safe Kids Iredell County and resource and referral specialist for the partnership.
Safe Kids Iredell County is a coalition sponsored by the Iredell County Health Department working to help families and communities keep kids safe from preventable injuries through community collaboration and education. This coalition is coordinated by Caroline Hager. “By working together to educate and advocate on behalf of all children from birth to age seventeen, they strive to reduce unintentional injuries and death in Iredell County with focus areas on child passenger safety, water safety, fire prevention, poisoning prevention, and bicycle safety,” she said.
To register for the summertime safety event, visit https://summertimesafetyevent.eventbrite.com.
In light of new COVID-19 variants and to comply with state-issued guidelines, masks are strongly encouraged, but not required since it is an outdoor event and we encourage social distancing. Parents and guardians are required to stay on-site with their children throughout their visit as they participate in event activities.
For additional information about Safe Kids Iredell County, visit https://www.facebook.com/Safe-Kids-Iredell-County-109651047523665.