Summertime Safety Event to be held Saturday

Safe Kids Iredell County is hosting a free summertime safety event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Iredell County Health Department at 318 Turnersburg Highway in Statesville.

This event is being co-hosted by the Iredell County Health Department and the Iredell County Partnership for Young Children. Additional agencies representing Safe Kids Iredell, local business and nonprofits will be helping facilitate the event as well.

This event will provide families and children an opportunity to explore safety vehicles, participate in a bike rodeo, enjoy food trucks and receive resources from community agencies. Bicycle safety experts will assess skills to determine if a child is eligible to participate in the bicycle safety course. There will be bicycles on site available; however, children can bring their own bicycles and helmet if desired. The first 100 children will also have the chance to receive a free bike helmet if needed. Certified child passenger safety technicians will be on hand to provide free car seat checks for proper installation along with educational materials for parents and caregivers about car seat safety.

