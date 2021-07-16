 Skip to main content
Summer fun for seniors at Autumn Care of Statesville
The seniors at Autumn Care of Statesville were soaking up the sun at the center and were enjoying a luau-themed get-together on Friday.

It was one of the first times since the pandemic began for these seniors to fully enjoy each other’s company, according to Brittney Brown, the life enrichment director the Autumn Care.

Water balloons, squirt guns, trips through a sprinkler, and music helped give a summertime feel for the several dozen seniors taking part, though a few might want some more social distancing after being on the receiving end of a squirt gun or water balloon.

Brown said COVID had taken away many of the seniors’ chances for socialization, even with their own families, but with some of the progress made, Autumn Care took advantage and had the seniors outside and having fun.

“We just want to give back the life and try our best to give them a positive atmosphere to keep them going in life again. At one point, they were depressed, a lot of them,” Brown said.

Autumn Care thanked Papa John’s Pizza and Food Lion for their donations to the event, which Brown said Autumn Care was very grateful for. She also thanked Samantha Hefner, activities assistant at Autumn Care for her contributions to the planning of the party.

