Suicide Prevention Town Hall to be held Tuesday
Suicide Prevention Town Hall to be held Tuesday

Suicide is preventable and that’s why in conjunction with Suicide Awareness Month, United Way of Iredell County, Iredell-Statesville Schools and Partners Health Management will host a Suicide Prevention Town Hall on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center at South Iredell High School, 299 Old Mountain Road.

With the stigmas that still remain around mental health and suicide, the groups hope to break through those barriers and get students, parents, and the community as whole talking about the issue.

Each day, an average of 130 people die by suicide in the United States, according to a press release from the event’s organizers. Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in North Carolina, and the third leading cause of death for ages 10-24. Iredell County experienced several of those within its school system over the last year, which highlights the need for more awareness with mental health.

The event is open to the public, and students, parents and community members are invited to attend. Masks are required and a live streaming option is available for those who can’t attend in person.

Susan Tolle, a volunteer with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, will be the keynote speaker as the three organizations will also debut a multifaceted youth suicide awareness and prevention campaign designed to inform, educate and provide resources to middle and high school students in Iredell County. The campaign includes a series of videos featuring individuals from the Iredell community who have been impacted by suicide.

Several other agencies including Children’s Hope Alliance, The American Suicide Foundation for Prevention, Grace Baptist Church and others will have booths available with resources and staff able to share information.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Suicide Prevention Town Hall

  • When: Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Where: Performing Arts Center, South Iredell High School, 299 Old Mountain Rd., Statesville, N.C. 28677
  • Please note: Masks will be required for attendees. A livestreaming option will be available. 
