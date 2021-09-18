Suicide Prevention Town Hall to be held Tuesday

Suicide is preventable and that’s why in conjunction with Suicide Awareness Month, United Way of Iredell County, Iredell-Statesville Schools and Partners Health Management will host a Suicide Prevention Town Hall on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center at South Iredell High School, 299 Old Mountain Road.

With the stigmas that still remain around mental health and suicide, the groups hope to break through those barriers and get students, parents, and the community as whole talking about the issue.

Each day, an average of 130 people die by suicide in the United States, according to a press release from the event’s organizers. Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in North Carolina, and the third leading cause of death for ages 10-24. Iredell County experienced several of those within its school system over the last year, which highlights the need for more awareness with mental health.

The event is open to the public, and students, parents and community members are invited to attend. Masks are required and a live streaming option is available for those who can’t attend in person.