Studio3 Music School to host The Faculty on Aug. 21
The Faculty.jpg

The Faculty will perform Aug. 21 in Taylorsville.

 Photo used with permission

Studio3 Music School in Taylorsville is hosting an evening of a catered dinner and entertainment at 6 p.m. Aug. 21. The Faculty plays a mixture of Celtic, light classical, folk music and more.

Proceeds will support the Studio3 Music School, a nonprofit charity. Studio3 also presents the Celtic Christmas concert.

Reservation deadline for tickets is Aug. 12. For ticket and reservation information, go to studio3nc.com and click on the concerts tab. Tickets can be purchased online or through the mail.

The event location is Davis Hall at First Baptist Church, 321 W. Main Ave., Taylorsville

For information contact Linda Hagen at linda@studio3nc.com or 828-352-3526.

