Studies link vestibular/balance disorders, dizziness to hearing ability and falls

Piedmont HealthCare Ear, Nose and Throat and The American Academy of Audiology are supporters of Balance Awareness Week, held Sept. 19-25. The observance has been designated by the Vestibular Disorders Association to increase awareness about balance problems. While some balance disorders are incurable, faster and more accurate diagnosis, along with effective treatment and coping strategies can greatly improve quality of life.

Good hearing health is important in preventing falls as well as other conditions. Vestibular/balance disorders, including vertigo and dizziness, often associated with hearing loss, are associated with a number of conditions including depression, anxiety, panic disorders, fainting or light-headedness, nausea and imbalance.

Falls are the leading cause of injury and death in older adults. While there are many reasons why older adults are at risk of falling, including medications, vision loss, diabetes, heart disease and confusion; hearing loss also is associated with a higher risk for falling.

“We know that there’s a direct link between untreated hearing loss and falls,” said Dr. David Richardson, audiologist at Piedmont HealthCare ENT.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Audiologists perform an extensive battery of tests as part of the evaluation of the vestibular system,” Richardson explained.