Students say they were embarrassed, uncomfortable with skit

After skit from a West Iredell High School social studies class, there have been more questions than answers about what exactly was meant to be going on in the class.

Intentions aside, several students said they were embarrassed and uncomfortable with what was going on inside that classroom.

While Iredell-Statesville Schools said it is investigating the matter, students point to a project that went from acting out history to something else entirely.

According to students, the assignment allowed them to act out or demonstrate some of the material being taught in the social studies class. In the skit at hand, two of the students had chosen to act out a civil rights scene on a trolley where Black people were asked to change seats for white people.

Two of the students had asked another student, who is Black, to say a racial slur, according to the student involved. He said the teacher was aware and he was told he would get extra credit for his part.

But said as soon as it happened he regretted it. He said the laughter of other students and the teacher made him ashamed and said he immediately left the classroom and cried.

Several students said that while they felt the teacher had made questionable remarks in the past, there had never been a situation like this.

For students like Zakhiya Burns in the class, she said she was given a low grade for the assignment without explanation. The Record & Landmark has been unable to contact the teacher at this time to ask for more details as to the specifics of the lesson plan or how the situation played out.

According to Burns, her teacher didn’t say anything or stop the skit as it happened and had asked the class not to record it with their cellphones.

“I was actually so shocked because like I’ve been into history since I’ve been in middle and elementary school, but we never had to act out anything like that. We were never told to act out anything dealing with racism or anything like that,” Burns said. “So I was just like it was very uncomfortable, it was just awkward. And there weren’t that many Black kids, it was mainly white kids, and the fact that they were all like laughing after the fact and during it, I couldn’t believe it.

Iredell-Statesville Schools did not have an update on the situation as of Wednesday afternoon. A statement issued Tuesday indicated the teacher had been placed on leave while the school system investigates.